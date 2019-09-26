Have your say

A football fan was drawn the ire of social media after he was caught on camera waiting to celebrate during the south coast derby until he had got his phone out.

The Southampton supporter was filmed digging around in his pocket while the rest of the away end celebrated Danny Ings second goal at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

The video, which has been viewed 3.3 million times, shows the fan then record himself ‘celebrating’ after the rest of the Southampton supporters had finished.

Twitter user @Jamie_Seagrave shared the footage on the social media site, writing: ‘2-0 in your derby, No limbs... just get your phone out and record yourself... ok’.

Other football fans were quick to lambaste the Southampton supporter dubbing him ‘plastic’.

Southampton fans in Fratton Park

One person replied to the video saying: ‘About as plastic as it gets.’

Another wrote: ‘Plastic!’

While one person said: ‘Phone case says it all really.’

One fan said: ‘Should get his away priority cancelled for that behaviour’.

Another added: ‘He should be banned from all football games with immediate effect.’

One person wrote: ‘Dear Lord, what a sad little life.’

Portsmouth fell to a 4-0 loss, despite a spirited performance, during the south coast derby under the lights at Fratton Park on Tuesday.