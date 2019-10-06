Supporters have been having their say on Pompey’s decision to play the League One clash against Gillingham on Saturday.

The Blues had the option call off the fixture with Craig MacGillivray (Scotland), Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) and Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) named in respective national squads.

But winger Curtis has since been forced to withdraw from Mick McCarthy’s Eire squad with a hamstring injury that ruled him out of Pompey’s 1-0 win at Doncaster yesterday.

Despite being without the trio, the Blues today confirmed their decision for the fixture against the Gills to go ahead as planned.

Kenny Jackett’s men have already seen three games postponed this season and were keen to avoid another to follow suit.

Pompey opted to rearrange their home meeting with Southend last month after MacGillivray, Curtis and McCrorie received international call-ups, while Marcus Harness was also ruled out through injury.

The Blues were also forced to postpone the August meeting with Rotherham at Fratton Park because of Victorious Festival.

Meanwhile, the planned September trip to Bury was called off after they were expelled from the Football League.

Given the fact Pompey are already playing catch-up at this early stage of the season, the majority of the Fratton faithful wanted them to take on the Gills as planned.

Although some supporters are concerned how the Blues will cope without goalkeeper MacGillivray, who has been a League One ever-present since arriving from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018.

Here’s how Pompey fans have reacted to the news Saturday’s fixture will go ahead as scheduled on social media:

Perry Huntley - Good, glad the club have learned the lesson for postponing the Southend game. Squad should be strong enough to cope, sure it is.

Ryan Crockford - Up the blues, yesterday showed we can 'survive' without Curtis and McCrorie. Bass or McGee though 🤔

John Derry - Good, cannot cancel anymore games

Lee Crowhurst - Even more pressure on Jackett now to get the win

Ruffy Roy - With Curtis out, we only had two on international duty so assuming we then have no choice but to play.

Goalkeeper will be massive loss, looked like he kept us in game yesterday.

Jack Hancock - Alex Bass clean sheet inbound

Paul Carden - Our goalie had a lot to do yesterday and played a pivotal role in the victory so it will be interesting to see how we cope without him on Saturday.

@ELLIS22SZN on Twitter - Play Luke McGee