Stats experts Opta reveal final predicted Championship table for Portsmouth, Leeds United Coventry City & Co
After a run of three consecutive wins, John Mousinho’s men disappointedly lost 1-0 to their relegation rivals - who themselves reduced the deficit to safety.
Despite the defeat on the road, the Blues still sit 17th in the Championship and eight points above the bottom three with 11 games remaining of the campaign.
Pompey still have to play a number of their survival challengers - including home games against Derby, Plymouth and Hull. Mousinho’s men face a daunting challenge this weekend, however, as they welcome league leaders Leeds United to Fratton Park, who are unbeaten in their last 17 Championship outings.
The Blues were dealt a major blow in their race for safety following Saturday’s defeat to Luton with the club confirming Hayden Matthews’ ankle issue will see the defender sidelined for the rest of the season, while Bristol City loanee Rob Atkinson will be missing for 6-8 weeks due to a calf problem.
The duo add to the growing defensive injury list at Fratton Park, with Conor Shaughnessy absent with a calf problem and Ibane Bowat remains out for the season due to an ACL issue. Meanwhile, Jacob Farrell, Paddy Lane and Callum Lang all are out for the rest of the campaign through injury.
This saw Mousinho recall Marlon Pack from his midfield duties to answer his centre-back SOS as he lined-up alongside Regan Poole at the heart of the defence against Luton, while Ryley Towler was named on the bench.
With the Blues’ first season back in the Championship for 12 years closing in on its climax, we’ve used data provided by Opta to see how the final table could look.
Where are Pompey predicted to finish this season?
1st. Leeds United - 99 points; 2nd. Sheffield United - 92 points; 3rd. Burnley - 91 points; 4th. Sunderland - 83 points; 5th. Coventry City - 70 points; 6th. West Bromwich Albion - 69 points; 7th. Blackburn Rovers - 67 points; 8th. Middlesbrough - 66 points; 9th. Bristol City - 65 points; 10th. Watford - 64 points; 11th. Norwich City - 64 points; 12th. Sheffield Wednesday - 60 points; 13th. Millwall - 60 points; 14th. Preston North End - 60 points; 15th. QPR - 57 points; 16th. Swansea City - 54 points; 17th. Pompey - 53 points; 18th. Cardiff City - 50 points; 19th. Oxford United - 50 points; 20th. Hull City - 49 points; 21st. Stoke City - 49 points; 22nd. Plymouth Argyle - 43 points; 23rd. Derby County - 42 points; 24th. Luton Town - 41 points.
