Matt Taylor has reopened the debate surrounding Pompey’s Fratton Park future.

The former Blues favourite told The News he believes modernising the historic stadium is a better solution than building a new ground elsewhere.

Pompey fans outside Fratton Park Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

And that has reignited interest among fans, who have been keen to put their views across on the subject.

Since Tornante’s Pompey takeover in May 2017, much work has taken place in an attempt to increase supporters’ match-day experience at Fratton Park.

More recently, work began in March on the Blues’ iconic Archibald Leitch-designed South Stand, while the ground’s iconic floodlights are currently in the process of being removed.

Tornante are yet to publish the results of their consultation process regarding the future of Fratton Park – something that originally had an August 2018 deadline.

And until they do, conversations on the future of the Blues’ historic ground will continue among fans, with strong voices heard on either side of the debate.

Here’s the latest views expressed by supporters on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Keith Taylor: How about a new stadium on Milton campus when it closes ?

Access can be built from Eastern Road across the mud flats. So easy access, car parking & close to Fratton Park.

Ollie Roberts: I reckon they could increase the capacity of Fratton Park to around 40,000.

We’ve already demonstrated with the Checkatrade Trophy that there are that many fans willing to see Pompey play.

Andy McCallum: Look at how many clubs regret moving from their homes only to end up in dull, generic, boring stadia with no atmosphere.

When you leave the place where so much history has been made you stop being that club and I don't see the point in ever leaving Fratton Park.

We have a ground with so much character & history that also happens to be in the perfect place; right in the middle of Portsea Island, within walking distance for most fans, close to a major railway station, easily accessed from Eastern Road, close to many pubs & businesses that rely on the football ground's existence to survive.... why on earth would we ever want to leave?

Ron Johnson: My issue with FP is the parking around the ground.

Michael Stephenson: From a personal point of view, ideally a new stadium out of town with better access, parking and better facilities would be a good choice.

Getting in and out of Portsmouth can be hell at the best of times - and I'm not knocking the city.

But I do love Fratton Park. It has seen many changes in the 67 years I've been going there but the passing years makes it more difficult as each season passes by.

Ben Carter: Yes, definitely just redevelop it. If they demolished the north stand and rebuilt it with a bigger capacity, put in new changing rooms, offices for the staff, corporate boxes, function rooms a gantry for the tv cameras etc, it would be a way to generate more revenue and make it easier to redevelop the south stand further down the line.

Keith Taylor: It (Fratton Park) is not big enough to hold a crowd that would make PFC self funding.

Phil Hayman: It’s very crucial, no one wants to move to a soulless Lego stadium. We have to remain close to the pitch and the recreation of the famous Fratton atmosphere needs to return.

Barrie Jenkins: Yes, stay where we are, redeveloping is easier to achieve, the only problem area is the Milton end with height restrictions.