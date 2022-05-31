The central defender last week signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Blues – a decision greeted enthusiastically by supporters.

However, he no longer has a house on the south coast after selling his Southsea home.

Raggett’s four-bedroom semi-detached property in Cavendish Road went on the market for £450,000 in February and has subsequently sold.

Not quite the case – although Raggett and his girlfriend spent Monday on the hunt for a new home in the area.

He told The News: ‘I’m going to rent for six months and then decide what to do in that time. I’m looking all over the place, just to see what’s around.

‘It's tricky with the housing market, it is so expensive at the moment, which shows why it was a good time for me to sell that property.

Sean Raggett is staying at Pompey, but hasn't anywhere to live after selling his Southsea home. Picture: Jason Brown

‘On the flip side, is now the best time to buy? I’m not so sure, so I’ll rent while I wait and see.

‘Obviously everyone jumped to conclusions when I put my house up for sale in February, but, as I said at the time, that had no bearing on what I was doing football-wise.

‘The market was so strong that it was a good time to sell the house. I also sold my other house in Norwich at the same time.

‘I’ve bought a few properties here and there and am always looking at what’s best to do. It’s a good time to sell, probably the highest it is going to be for a few years.’

Raggett initially arrived from Norwich on loan in the summer of 2019, since racking up 142 appearances and 13 goals.

He also put DIY skills to good use to carry out renovations to his Cavendish Road home – and sell for profit.

He added: ‘I lived there, it was my main residence, we did a bit of work, just updating the house, nothing too major or big extensions.

‘It was more about updating the house because it was an old property so we did it how we liked it, we enjoyed living in it and sold it on.

‘It shouldn’t be too hard to find somewhere else to live, I know the area pretty well now, I’ve been here three years.

‘I’ll be able to find something fairly quickly before going back to training.’

