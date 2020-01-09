Steve Gerarrd has explained why Ross McCrorie has jetted off to Dubai with Rangers for their warm-weather training camp.

The Ibrox boss revealed the injured Pompey midfielder is undergoing his rehabilitation with his parent club to ready him for the second half of the campaign.

McCrorie moved to Fratton Park on a season-long loan from the Scottish Premiership giants in July.

He’s made 15 appearances for the Blues in total, but is currently sidelined with a hamstring setback he suffered during the 1-0 victory over Ipswich on December 21.

That was a recurrence of the complaint that confined him to the treatment table for almost a month in November.

Gerrard admitted he wants the Gers to manage McCrorie ‘our way’ without being disrespectful to Pompey's medical department.

Rangers do hold an early recall option they’re able to take up during the January transfer window.

But the plan is to send the Scotland under-21 captain back to the south coast when he's fully fit.

Gerrard told Rangers TV: ‘Ross has got a hamstring injury and my experience with hamstring injuries – they have to be nursed.

‘And you have to be very careful with them, especially if it's a second hamstring injury. Ross has got a second hamstring injury.

‘So, with all due respect to Portsmouth, he's a Rangers player.

‘And I have got every confidence in my medical team and medical staff that he will get the right rehab here.

‘We can manage it when he's ready to make sure that when we send him back to Portsmouth, he is a 100-per-cent ready to go and play.

‘That's not disrespecting their medical team. It's just that he is our player, so we want to manage him our way.’

In total, Rangers will spend six days at the world-renowned Nad al Sheba Sports Complex, with a game against Uzbekistani Super League champions Lokomotiv Tashkent scheduled for Saturday.

Pompey welcome AFC Wimbledon to Fratton Park that day and it was when McCrorie was pencilled in to make his injury return.

Blues manager Kenny Jackett told The News last month he wants to keep the 21-year-old at PO4 for the remainder of this term.