Have your say

Stewart Donald is in talks to sell Sunderland, according to reports.

According to Sky Sports, the Black Cats owner has had a number of offers he is weighing up.

The Stadium of Light. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The reports have emerged on the eve of Pompey’s League One play-off semi-final trip to the Stadium of Light.

Kenny Jackett’s men renew their rivalry with Jack Ross’ men after already meeting three times.

The Blues delivered a 3-1 victory in League One in December, as well as the penalty shootout triumph in the Checaktrade Trophy final at Wembley in March.

Pompey picked up a 1-1 draw in Wearside two weeks ago.

Donald completed his Sunderland takeover from former owner Ellis Short last summer.