'Still a good team ... 'Get Harness in the team ... 'Don't agree' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to team news against Burton
The Fratton faithful have reacted to tonight’s team news, with one topic of dominating the discussions.
Of course, that is the FA’s decision not to overturn Joe Morrell’s red card received at Oxford United on Saturday.
Pompey had appealed the controversial sending off, but the governing body have deemed the challenge not worthy of being rescinded.
Elsewhere, Tyler Walker returns to the starting XI to partner George Hirst up front against Burton, while Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson are in central midfield.
And Gassan Ahadme returns to Fratton Park since his loan was prematurely cancelled, so he could sign permanently for the Brewers.
And this is how Blues supporters reacted on Twitter.
@Willmott3Sam: ‘Get Harness in the team’
@JamesR02_: ‘Dreadful decision from the FA, but come on lads it’s time we win some games’
@Billpiscocpo:Ngl this is still a good team even if we are down to the bare bones of the squad
@JoshuaJ97942835:I would have started Harness tonight
@dazza_nics: Hirst was very decent in the 2nd half on Saturday
@Westy_GeorgePFC: Still a strong teams, but don’t agree with FA's decision
@Southcoast_1: Ahadme 1st scorer
@LukeHookings: Terrible decision but this is still a strong team, up the blues #Pompey
