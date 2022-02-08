Elsewhere, Tyler Walker returns to the starting XI to partner George Hirst up front against Burton, while Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson are in central midfield.

And this is how Blues supporters reacted on Twitter.

@Willmott3Sam: ‘Get Harness in the team’

@JamesR02_: ‘Dreadful decision from the FA, but come on lads it’s time we win some games’

Pompey midfielder will serve a three-match ban following his dismissal against Oxford.

@Billpiscocpo:Ngl this is still a good team even if we are down to the bare bones of the squad

@JoshuaJ97942835:I would have started Harness tonight

@dazza_nics: Hirst was very decent in the 2nd half on Saturday

@Westy_GeorgePFC: Still a strong teams, but don’t agree with FA's decision

@Southcoast_1: Ahadme 1st scorer

@LukeHookings: Terrible decision but this is still a strong team, up the blues #Pompey