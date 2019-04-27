Pompey’s League One automatic promotion hopes were taken out of their hands following the draw at Sunderland.

Jamal Lowe’s strike after 24 minutes cancelled out Tom Flanagan’s opener as it finished 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.

However, the point leaves the third-placed Blues four points behind Luton and Barnsley, in the top-two, with two games to play.

Pompey are now relying on either the Hatters or Daniel Stendel’s Tykes to drop points on the final day.

And the Blues must take maximum points from their remaining matches.

But the Pompey supporters are keeping the faith.

Matt Clarke applauds the travelling Pompey contingent at Sunderland. Picture by Joe Pepler

Here’s a selection of reaction reaction from the Fratton faithful on Facebook and Twitter:

@jamiefox83 - Good point at a tough place. Still in with a chance depending on result. Well done lads

Blue4ever - Great effort by the lads in a real battle. Can be in at the death if we win next two. Still believe.

Bigmanpfc - Not the result we wanted but still a great point away from home! Still think the top two are more likely to drop points then we are! Come on Pompey!! #pup #bluearmy

kbjhaines - Luton’s form is a bit like Doncaster two years ago?

@MollyHarry9 - League 2 final day all over again, need the win against Peterborough then squeaky bum time next Saturday. On the down side we could have a second final win against @SunderlandAFC in the play-off final.

Tom Haustead - Ordinarily a really good point but given the situation we are in, sadly we needed the win.

We went into the final day 2 seasons ago needing to win and hoping Doncaster dropped points at Hartlepool, who were right at the bottom. Somehow it happened. Anything can happen on the final day, keep the faith.

Whatever happens now we have had a great season. From 8th last year and never really being serious play-off contenders, to title challengers this season. Great job

Mel Clarke - We can still do it 🤞🏻🙏🏻 Keep the faith everyone