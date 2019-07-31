Have your say

Places on the popular Pompey in the Community (PitC) holiday courses are still up for grabs.

The summer holidays are two weeks old but there is still lots of fun to be had.

Courses are running at various venues throughout August.

All courses must be pre-booked by calling the PitC office on (023) 9272 8899 (option one) during weekday business hours or via the website pompeyitc.co.uk

Most courses run from 10am to 3pm unless otherwise stated and children should be dressed appropriately for the weather, bring a packed lunch, plenty to drink and have sun cream to apply in hot weather.

They should wear shin pads and trainers or football boots.

The sessions are open to boys and girls of all abilities, aged between five and 12.

Courses run every week day at PlayFootball (Roko), which is Pompey’s training ground.

There are always first-team players to be spotted and sometimes they visit the courses to sign autographs and have pictures taken.

PitC are currently offering a discounted price of £55 for a full five-day course.

To make the most of the deal, booking must be done by phone between Monday, Augsut 5 to Friday, August 9.

Other discounts are available for block bookings, while individual days are priced at £22.

Members of Pompey’s Junior Blues fan club for the 2018-19 season can still take advantage of their 10-per-cent discount on holiday courses.

Alongside Roko, sessions will take place at Warblington School, Chichester College, Bognor Arena, Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Cams Hill School, Whiteley Primary School and Bay House School.

Girls-only courses (ages seven to 12) and disability sessions are also available at selected venues.

The former are scheduled for August 12-13 at Roko; August 22-23 at Park Community School in Havant; August 5-6 at Cams Hill School in Fareham and August 29-30 at Bay House School.

Disability sessions (ages five to 15) are at Roko on August 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Children will make friends, learn new skills and get the chance to put them into practice with small-sided games.