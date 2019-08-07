Have your say

Ellis Harrison has been tipped to hit the goal trail after a Pompey debut to remember.

The striker fired in a two-goal salvo to send Championship side Birmingham spinning out of the Carabao Cup.

Ellis Harrison Picture: Robin Jones.

Harrison served up a man-of-the-match display in front of the Sky cameras, after losing out on a starting spot at Shrewsbury in the wake of John Marquis’ arrival from Doncaster last week.

And Gallen feels the 25-year-old can now see the goals flow after his summer arrival from Ipswich as he looks to take on the pressure of leading the line at Fratton Park.

Gallen said: ‘When you’re the number nine for Portsmouth it’s a big deal.

‘There’s a lot of expectation on him.

‘He didn’t score in pre-season so it would have been preying on your mind.

‘In that position you have to hit the back of the net from time to time or else people remind you that you haven’t.

‘I’m just pleased because the goal got him off and running and you could see the confidence in him.

‘You could see the confidence back in him.

‘He took his first chance after in the second half and then a shot blocked for his hat-trick.

‘It will do his confidence the world of good.

‘He’s very likeable and a hard-working player and hopefully we’ll see more of those goals now.’

Harrison found the going tough in the Championship with Ipswich last term, scoring one goal in an injury-hit campaign.

He started last night with Marquis’ fiancee going into labour, although Gallen joked he was always going to play.

Gallen sees a player who will fit into his new surroundings.

He added: ‘I said yes in another interview (he was going to start) - so I’m sticking with that!

‘Ellis has come off the back of a disappointing season in the Championship where he didn’t play too many games.

‘He scored one goal and was injured a lot.

‘You can see how much he works and fights to close down defenders, though.

‘He’s settled in quickly and there is a home for him here.’