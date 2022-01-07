Striking rivals surprisingly handed forward partnership as Portsmouth field strong side against Exeter
John Marquis returns to Pompey’s side for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Exeter.
It represents the 29-year-old’s first start in 10 matches - and he lines-up alongside striking rival George Hirst.
It was Marquis’ stoppage-time headed winner which earned triumph over the Grecians at the competition’s semi-final stage in February 2020.
And he has been recalled for Danny Cowley’s side in a strong starting XI for the Blues.
However, there is no sign of Ellis Harrison, who is in talks over a permanent move away from Fratton Park.
While Gassan Ahadme, who will return to Norwich this month with the cancellation of his loan, is not included in the match-day 18.
Elsewhere, Gavin Bazunu is rested, so Alex Bass comes in, while Louis Thompson is fit enough to be named on the bench.
However, Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe are still not ready to return to match-day duty following injury.
Meanwhile, Pompey’s bench includes Academy pair Toby Steward and Harry Jewitt-White.
Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Ogilvie, Raggett, Romeo, Brown, Morrell, Azeez, Harness, Marquis, Hirst,
Subs: Steward, Curtis, Hackett, Thompson, Jacobs, Downing, Jewitt-White.
