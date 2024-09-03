A crowd of 20,231 was inside Fratton Park for Pompey's defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

How Fratton Park’s attendances have compared with the likes of Elland Road and Stadium of Light

Pompey’s 2024/25 Championship campaign is now well and truly underway with the Blues having undertaken four fixtures this season already. While they are yet to find their first win of the season, the Blues fans have been treated to entertaining football all over the country with their club going toe-to-toe with some of the league’s toughest competition.

The season’s opener, a 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road, was a dramatic way to kick-off proceedings with new signing Elias Sorensen scoring on debut, and the Pompey fans have been attending each game in full force.

The Pompey home end was a sell-out for the visit of the Black Cats.

However, there is nothing better than watching one’s team compete in their own stadium. So far, Pompey have played two Championship games at Fratton Park and both times have played in front of sell-out Blues crowds. The ongoing construction work at Fratton Park is putting off no-one as thousands flock to PO4 to watch the likes of Marlon Pack and the 13 new signings in action.

But how does Fratton Park’s home crowd attendance compare to their EFL rivals? According to data from FootballWebPages, here is how Pompey’s home attendances have ranked in comparison to the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle...

From highest to lowest, here is how the home attendances for the Championship compare...

Sunderland (40,059) Leeds United (36,475) Derby County (29,357) Sheffield Wednesday (29,168) Coventry City (27,702) Sheffield United (27,221) Middlesbrough (26,440) Norwich City (26,387) West Bromwich Albion (25,152) Stoke City (24,704) Bristol City (21,139) Hull City (20,510) Burnley (20,401) Pompey (20,262) Cardiff City (19,701) Watford (18,850) Swansea City (17,106) Plymouth Argyle (16,620) Preston North End (16,597) Blackburn Rovers (16,372) QPR (15,936) Millwall (15,681) Luton Town (11,788) Oxford United (11,368)