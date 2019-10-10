Have your say

‘Stupid’ superstition forbids too much goalkeeping analysis from Kenny Jackett.

Nonetheless, Pompey's boss has no qualms talking up the talents of Alex Bass and an impending second Football League appearance.

The 21-year-old will tomorrow face Gillingham (3pm) in place of Craig MacGillivray.

The Blues’ undisputed number one is presently on international duty with Scotland, ending a run of 57 consecutive League One and play-off outings.

Instead Bass will step up from the bench and earn only his eighth Pompey appearance in all competitions.

The academy graduate was crowned man-of-the-match in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Oxford United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Pompey keeper Alex Bass

And while Jackett doesn’t like talking about keepers, he has warm words for Bass.

He said: ‘I’m not talking too much about goalkeepers, it’s a stupid superstition I have, but Alex is a good keeper and we have confidence in him.

‘For all good players, when the times comes you have to put them in – and the time is this weekend.

‘I have a lot of confidence in Alex as a person and a goalkeeper, not just this weekend but overall. I think he’s a very good goalkeeper, definitely.

‘He played well at Oxford in the week and that won’t be a surprise to anybody inside the club.

'He hasn’t had that much game time, but is big, strong and has good reactions and a good temperament.

‘Alex has been here for some time and worked hard, he takes responsibility for himself, doesn’t blame other people and really does commit to it.

‘His development is no surprise to anybody, he’s a good goalkeeper in the making.’

Bass spent an injury-hampered first half of last season on loan at non-league Torquay, before recalled in December 2018.

With Luke McGee injured at the time, the youngster has since established himself as MacGillivray's back-up.

Jackett added: ‘He went on loan to Torquay for a bit last year and their manager, Gary Johnson, told me he thought he had a top young goalkeeper and was very impressed with him.

‘I am sure he will go on to have a good career.’