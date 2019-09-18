Gareth Evans’ substitute cameo earned praise from Kenny Jackett.

The long-serving player had been sidelined by concussion and then a dead leg for recent matches, while was last night named on the bench against Burton.

He was introduced at half-time for Ryan Williams as the Blues attempted to claw their way back from a 2-1 deficit against the 10-man visitors.

Evans subsequently introduced the energy and drive so alarmingly missing from their play, thriving in a right wing-back role.

His crosses from the right were rare plus points in the 2-2 draw, earning him man of the match.

And Pompey’s boss applauded the 31-year-old’s impact.

Jackett said: ‘I wanted to put Gareth on at right wing-back and get his crossing ability into it.

‘Ryan (Williams) had a good run just before half-time into an inside-right position, but ultimately I do feel Gareth is one of the best crossers we have at the club and we needed that down that side.

‘Naturally in the right-back area he has done it before and can come on and deliver good crosses with his right foot.

‘Being out there and getting forward like he does, he delivered that very well and is also probably our most reliable set-piece taker.

‘I thought he'd do well, he put some good balls into the box and gave us an outlet down the right-hand side.

‘We weren’t going to play Ryan all game, we thought we would give him a go, he’s a natural wide right player and will be better with Saturday's minutes and those he played last night.’