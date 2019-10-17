Ellis Harrison believes he’s still to hit his Pompey peak following his encouraging start to the season.

The summer arrival from Ipswich has bagged five goals in 12 appearances for the Blues to date.

That's despite only featuring from the outset in half of those matches, while he’s been an unused substitute on three occasions.

Harrison’s latest effort came at Doncaster earlier this month when his deft header in stoppage-time delivered the Blues a 2-1 victory.

That saw him rewarded with a start in last weekend’s clash against Gillingham, although he was starved of service in the goalless stalemate.

With big-money signing John Marquis and Brett Pitman to compete with for a striking spot, Harrison admitted he’s had few complaints about a lack of game-time overall.

But he feels there are still aspects of his game the Fratton faithful are yet to see.

Harrison said: ‘There is no way we have seen the best of me yet but it’s all about being patient.

‘I can’t bang on the gaffer’s door and say “I better be playing” and will be patient all season if I have to.

‘Coming on against Doncaster didn’t do me any harm and helped me.

‘I’m a confident lad – as people know! When you’re confident and feel fit, things you don’t think about come off.

‘With the majority of the team, it is starting to show and we just need to carry it on.’

Harrison will again be challenging for a starting spot for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

With Pitman a doubt after limping off with a groin injury against Gillingham, it could mean he’s partnered up front alongside Marquis.

Regardless of whether he is named in the line-up or among the substitutes, Harrison accepts the difficult challenge boss Kenny Jackett has on his hands to keep all of his squad happy.

He added: ‘Everyone thinks they should play. You can asked 24 players in the team and they think they should play.

‘It’s the hardest thing for a manger. He’s got to keep 24 people happy and it’s impossible.

‘Obviously people are going to get upset and disappointed but we are all in it together.

‘We’ve just got to keep plugging away.’