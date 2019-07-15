Have your say

Pompey summer triallist Aaron Jarvis has found himself a permanent home.

The striker has completed a switch to National League side Sutton United.

Aaron Jarvis spent a week on trial with Pompey this summer. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jarvis reported for the first day of Blues pre-season training last month following his release from League One champions Luton.

The 21-year-old was given a week by boss Kenny Jackett to win himself a Fratton Park deal.

However, Pompey opted not to pursue a deal for Jarvis, with Jackett admitting the former Basingstoke forward didn’t fit the type of number nine he was looking for.

Since departing PO4, Sutton have snapped up the free agent and he’s penned a contract at Gander Green Lane.

United manager, Matt Gray, told his club’s website: ‘Aaron was unlucky at Luton in that he was behind James Collins and Danny Hylton, who are top-quality strikers at that level.

‘But I know both James and Danny from my time at Crawley and Aldershot and spoke to them about Aaron and they were very positive about him.

‘He’s a 6ft 2in centre forward, powerful, likes to get in behind defenders and I’m sure he’ll score goals for us.’

Pompey have already recruited Ellis Harrison from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee to bolster their striking options.

James Bolton, Paul Downing, Ryan Williams, Sean Raggett and Ross McCrorie are the Blues’ other summer arrivals ahead of a fresh League One promotion push.

Jackett’s men start the season at Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 3.