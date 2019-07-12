Summer Pompey target Jason Pearce has extended his stay with Charlton.

The defender has agreed a new contract which will keep him at The Valley for at least another two years.

Pompey were keen on the former Blues man, and the 31-year-old himself was open to the prospect of a Fratton Park return.

But Kenny Jackett chose to bring in Paul Downing and Sean Raggett to bolster his options in the middle of defence.

Pearce told cafc.co.uk: ‘I wanted to get that stability with the club, I enjoy it here. I love the club and it has been a good year and I feel like Charlton are on the up.

‘The club obviously had a bit of interest for me in the summer but it didn’t change anything, I wanted to stay here.

Jason Pearce with The News Sports Mail player of the season award in his Pompey days. Picture: Steve Reid (121404-330)

‘I’m proud that the club have allowed me to extend my contract and hopefully I can repay that with some good performances on the pitch.’