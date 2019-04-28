Pompey came from behind to pick up a point at Sunderland yesterday.

The Black Cats broke the deadlock through Tom Flanagan on nine minutes but Jamal Lowe levelled 15 minutes later as it ended 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Although the draw took Pompey’s ambitions of a top-two finish out of their hands.

Here’s how those closest to the action saw it…

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

I felt we dug in, I felt our keeper made two outstanding saves, and was the busier keeper, in the second half anyway.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

We kept going forward, unable to get the right passes up there and when Oli (Hawkins) came on in the second half we didn't quite get up the pitch as easily as we normally do with him playing.

But, obviously, Sunderland are a big club and a very good club and the atmosphere here today was excellent.

In normal circumstances it was a very good point.

We obviously wanted to win, as Sunderland did, and chasing the top two as both clubs that was our priority.

In the last eight games we've won seven and drawn one, which is Sunderland away, which you really can't complain about.

The form that the sides have shown all season really, the points total, if we hadn't put that type of pace on it would be over now.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross (speaking to the Sunderland Echo)

We want to continue the performance level today into Tuesday at Fleetwood, hopefully win the game and again Saturday and see what lies ahead for us after that.

The encouraging thing is we produced that level of performance against a good team, do that, over the next couple of games and if there are more games after that then we’ll be okay.

The players are desperate to win promotion, their hunger and desire obvious from their performance.

Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray

You can look it at two ways.

It was a must-win in the sense that promotions stayed in our hands.

But at least we’ve come off the pitch with a point.

Ideally we would have won three points but at any other time in the season then a point would have been superb.

Their home record is very good and they threw the kitchen sink at us but couldn’t get that second goal.

Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t get that final little pass to get a winner.

Three points would have been ideal but, you never know, a point could be massive.

Chief sports writer Neil Allen

Pompey's automatic promotion hopes remain intact entering the final week.

Yet Championship fate is no longer in their hands following a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Craig MacGillivray was the Blues' hero, with a string of magnificent saves, particularly in the first half.

But Kenny Jackett's men must now rely on Barnsley and Luton dropping final-day points - while themselves beating Peterborough and Accrington.

Pompey writer Will Rooney

Automatic promotion may no longer be in Pompey's hands - but they're still firmly in the mix.

A draw at the Stadium of Light was a better result for the Blues than Sunderland.

In fact, it's probably put paid to the Black Cats' top-two ambitions.

Kenny Jackett's men again defended magnificently, with Craig MacGillivray enjoying his finest afternoon donning the star & crescent.

With two games to go, Pompey could still beat Luton of Barnsley to the Championship.

An exciting week is in store.