4. Marcus Harness (#19) of Portsmouth FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, England on 17 August 2019.

Marcus Harness celebrates after scoring the opening goal

Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSportsImage

Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548