Chris Maguire scored for Sunderland

Sunderland 2-1 Portsmouth: Full-time match gallery

CHECK out all the action from Pompey’s League One game away to Sunderland.

Marcus Harness fired the Blues into the lead, before Jordan Willis and Chris Maguire turned the tables for the hosts.

Brett Pitman and Lee Brown warming up before the match

John Marquis and Jordan Willis

Marcus Harness breaks away to score the opening goal

Marcus Harness celebrates after scoring the opening goal

4. Marcus Harness (#19) of Portsmouth FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, England on 17 August 2019.

