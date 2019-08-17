Pompey left the Stadium of Light with their tails between their legs after a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland today.

Marcus Harness’ goal in the 22nd minute wasn’t enough for the Blues, as Jordan Willis and Chris Maguire sealed victory for the hosts.

Here is what those closest to the action had to say about the defeat.

Kenny Jackett

'I felt we dominated both halves so I'm disappointed with the goals conceded.

'In the second half it was difficult for them to get out.

Ronan Curtis argues with referee Michael Salisbury during the game against Sunderland Picture: Malcolm MacKenzie

'We camped in but couldn't break them down.

'There were big chances in the second period - three big chances.’

Jack Ross – Sunderland manager (via Chronicle Live)

‘We didn’t start the game well.

‘I think the goal released the shackles to an extent, and we started to do the things we had spoken about and we had a period in the first half where we scored the two goals, we continued that in the second half, until naturally we came under a bit of pressure late in the game.

‘I’m delighted for the players that they have got that feeling of having won an important league game, because it was a big game, Portsmouth are a good side, and we had to work hard for the win.’

Marcus Harness

‘I thought we deserved more, we performed well, we dominated most of the game, but where it counts we haven’t punished them.

‘I don’t think they had a shot on goal in the second half.

‘We are gutted but take the positives, we actually haven’t played badly, it was a good performance. We have dominated the majority of the play and created a lot of chances.’

Chris Maguire

‘It’s nice (to have scored). It’s one of those teams I just seem to score against.

‘It’s good to get off the mark with my first of the season, and obviously a vital win at home.

‘It gives us a boost after the start we’ve had.’

Jordan Cross – Pompey reporter

‘Pompey painfully shot themselves in the foot and wasted a golden chance to turn up the heat on Sunderland.

‘The Blues blew it from a winning position at the Stadium of Light with the ingredients all there to increase the angst of home fans, who were growing restless with Jack Ross and his side.

‘But poor defending, particularly for the Black Cats’ first goal, proved costly aligned with more poor deliveries and a failure to take the decent chances which came their way.

‘The signs are there that the Blues will get it right and hit a rich vein of form, but instead of Ross feeling pressure it’s Jackett and his men who need a result now against Coventry on Tuesday.’