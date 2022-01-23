Sunderland are lucky Portsmouth are devoid of any attacking quality - otherwise we'd have seen a very different result

Went to the Sunderland game with my mate yesterday who’s a Mackem, told him we’re after Denver Hume, said he’s very athletic up and down but doesn’t know how to cross a ball, think he will fit in at Pompey just fine then. #Pompey

@ashleybarfoot24

We are lucky that #Pompey lack any real quality, any other side would of punished us in the first 20, but hopefully the win gives us that little bit of confidence back that we have lacked! #safc

@JaydizzleSafc

@Pompey boss Danny Cowley whinging about the state of our pitch this morning Now hold on Danny ,even the ducks & swans refused to go on your pitch unless they had fucking snorkels & flippers on last time we played

@1879SAFC

As a Sunderland fan at the game today, you absolutely battered us for 25/35 minutes, but no threat to our keeper, if you had someone who could score goals you probably would of won that today, good luck for rest of season especially against Wigan Rotherham and Wycombe

Pompey were left disappointed at Sunderland. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

@iwindross180

Sunderland away with #Pompey same old Pompey really, started really well, gave silly goal away, had little or nothing going forward to get it back, we are desperate for some creativity and a couple of strikers..

@Ianrobi23151941

Just seen the highlights from Sunderland and our defenders need to just knock it out for a throw or bang it up the line if there’s no other option, yes it’s good that they like to play out but as we can’t score for toffee at the moment we can’t keep giving goals away! #Pompey

@capfc11

Job done by Sunderland today. Pompey offered very little going forward but we did what was needed. Think our performance levels will need to be upped for the bigger challenges ahead, though. #safc

@tonyhson

We need to accept we where never going to beat Sunderland away, delusional if you thought so. We are a mid table bang average side we ain’t going up or down. Manager has nothing to work with so don’t expect anything special. This year is sadly another write off. #Pompey

@callum070501

Pompey loosing to Sunderland, Marquis scoring for Lincoln, Scum draw with City. What an awful day to be Pompey fan. #Pompey

@davehowespfc

