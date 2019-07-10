Sunderland boss keen to keep midfielder amid Aberdeen interest, plus latest transfer news from Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Coventry City

Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news this morning.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross admits he wants to keep midfielder Dylan McGeouch amid interest from Aberdeen. (Sunderland Echo)

Pompey, Wycombe and Cambridge United are interested in bringing in Norwich City youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi on a loan deal. (Eastern Daily Press)

Rotherham United are waiting for Grant Ward to decide whether he will accept their contract offer. He is currently on holiday. (Sheffield Star)

Bolton Wanderers are set to lose captain David Wheater as he closes in on a switch to Salford City. (Bolton News)

Coventry City are keen on a move for Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker, who scored 22 goals for Mansfield last season. (Coventry Live)

Meanwhile, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins says he is looking to trim his squad by around ten players before the new campaign. (Coventry Live)