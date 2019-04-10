Have your say

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has warned Pompey they face a tough test against Burton later this month.

The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw with the Brewers last night.

The result moved the Black Cats into the League One automatic promotion places, although they’re just three points ahead of Kenny Jackett’s side now both clubs have played 40 games.

Burton pulled off yet another upset against a side in the chase for the Championship after defeating third-placed 3-1 Barnsley on Saturday.

Pompey travel to the Pirelli Stadium for a Good Friday encounter on April 19.

Ross insists that clash won’t be easy for the Blues.

And he believes the final push for promotion will be mentally challenging for all involved.

The manager told the Sunderland Echo: ‘Burton created opportunities through the game, I couldn't say that it was all one-way traffic.

‘We had a couple of really clear-cut ones and when you hit the woodwork a couple of times, it becomes a little bit frustrating.

‘But I'm just trying to lift the players in that respect. I don't think they could have pushed anymore and I think that Burton are a good side.

‘They've got games to play against teams in the top parts of the table and they'll be tough matches (for the opposition).

‘It's going to be physically and mentally challenging for all the teams at the top.

‘We've got three home games left, we can be near a points total alone that is edging very close to 90, and plus 90 gives you a really good chance of achieving promotion.’

More than 3,000 Pompey fans will make the trip to Sunderland on April 27.