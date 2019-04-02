Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald heaped praise on the Fratton faithful’s performance at Wembley.

The Pompey supporters created a crackling atmosphere to help inspire their side to Checkatrade Trophy glory.

The 40,300 fans rallied behind Kenny Jackett’s men after Aiden McGeady had given the visitors the lead in the 38th minute.

Nathan Thompson equalised in 82nd minute to take the final into extra-time – and the Blue Army continued to make plenty of noise.

Jamal Lowe thought he’d grabbed the winner with six minutes remaining, before McGeady’s strike at the death forced penalties.

The shootout took place in front of the Pompey end of the national stadium.

Pompey fans at Wembley. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Supporters made themselves heard as they inspired Jackett’s troops to a 5-4 success, sparking wild celebrations.

Donald, who formerly owned Eastleigh, saluted the Blues’ performance and the atmosphere their fans generated.

And he’s excited for when the two sides will meet at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 28.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Congratulations to everyone at @officialpompey.

‘Gutting for us to lose but it was a great game and you played very well with great backing from the fans.

See you all later in the month. Congratulations again.’