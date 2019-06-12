Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news this morning.

Sunderland are considering a swoop for former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos after releasing Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek yesterday. (Northern Echo)

Dimi Konstantopoulos. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied Posh have had a bid of £600,000 accepted for in-demand Oldham defender George Edmundson. (Various)

Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, who could be allowed to leave on a free transfer, is wanted by Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic. (Football Insider)

The Trotters are also close to losing striker Josh Magennis as he remains in talks over a move back to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. (Belfast Telegraph)

Doncaster Rovers are NOT pursuing a deal for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Richie Smallwood, contrary to reports. (Doncaster Free Press)

Coventry City are named as one of the League One clubs interested in signing Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella. (Express and Star)

Meanwhile, Sky Blues defender Tom Davies has joined Bristol Rovers after being released by the club. (Various)

Oxford United have slapped a £4million price-tag on Gavin Whyte in order to fend off interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)

MK Dons have completed their fourth signing of the summer by adding Crewe Alexandra striker Jordan Bowery to their ranks. (Various)

Gillingham have captured midfielder Stuart O’Keefe on a two-year deal after he departed Cardiff City last month. (Various)