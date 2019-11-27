Sunderland fans turned on manager Phil Parkinson after they were leapfrogged by Pompey in the League One table.

The Black Cats’ dreadful form continued with a 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

They were demoted to 11th after Kenny Jackett’s men moved into the top 10 following an enthralling 3-2 win over Rotherham.

Since Parkinson succeeded Jack Ross as manager last month, he’s managed just two wins in 11 matches.

They’ve dropped five places in the standings under him, as well as crashing out of three cup competitions.

Mackems chanted ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning” after the Brewers battled back from behind to condemn more misery on Parkinson.

Pressure has cranked up on Sunderland managed Phil Parkinson . Picture: Frank Reid

The ex-Bolton and Bradford boss understood the criticism aimed at him.

He told the Sunderland Echo: ‘I accept totally the reaction.

‘For the last quarter of the game we were nowhere near good enough and if I was sat in the stand I wouldn’t accept that.

‘Wearing the Sunderland shirt you need the courage to play and we didn’t have that,.

‘We looked aimless in the last spell of the game.

‘I totally accept the criticism, it wasn’t good enough in that last period, Sometimes it doesn’t go for you and you have to show resilience and belief to get there.’

Meanwhile, Paul Lambert slammed referee Alan Young’s performance after second-placed Ipswich’s top-of-the-table clash with leaders Wycombe ended goalless.

The Tractor Boys had a goal ruled out after Luke Chambers was adjudged to have been offside, as well as having a handball appeal turned down.

Wycombe were also awarded a penalty in the 87th minute but Joe Jacobson missed the spot-kick.

Lambert told the Ipswich Star: ‘They're saying it's offside. How can he be offside? Even if he's in an offside position, their guy heads it in the net.

‘And why does the ball travel 50 yards to the halfway line before he flags it up? We're ready to kick off again. Incredible.

‘It's an own goal. And the tug for their penalty is outside the box. And there was a handball in our box when (Jon) Nolan had a shot.

'Listen, everybody can have a bad game, I get that, but dear oh dear. This is a big football club to referee. If you want to referee this big football then you've got to have a bit of pedigree behind you.

‘In big moments you have to get these decisions right. It's not Mickey Mouse football we're playing. It's big time. This is wrong, it's totally wrong.

‘If that penalty had gone in that would have been an absolute travesty. Thankfully our goalie pulls off a brilliant save.’