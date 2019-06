Have your say

Sunderland have stolen a march on Pompey in the pursuit of Lawrence Shankland.

The Black Cats have tabled a contract for the prolific marksman as he becomes a free agent, according to reports.

Hearts are also the latest to show their interest in the Ayr striker, say the Scottish Sun.

Shankland is on the Blues’ striking hit-list this summer after smashing in 34 goals last term.

Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Hull are among the other clubs said to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old