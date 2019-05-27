Pompey are unsurprisingly among the bookies’ favourites to lift the 2019-20 League One title.

But according to the markets, Sunderland are the overriding favourites to claim overall victory, followed by Ipswich.

Sunday’s League One play-off final between Charlton and Sunderland brought the 2018-19 League one season to a close, with the Addicks claiming the one remaining place in next term’s Championship following their 2-1 win in extra-time.

They’ll join Luton and Barnsley in competing in the second tier, replacing Bolton, Ipswich and Rothernam, who have all been relegated to League One.

And with Lincoln, Bury, MK Dons and Tranmere moving up from League Two, next’s season’s League One promises to be yet another competitive division.

Kenny Jackett’s Blues will, of course, be looking to fare better than this season.

After topping the table for long periods before the turn of the year, they ended up finishing fourth and losing to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

It made for a disappointing end to the season, and while the Blues have yet to dip into the transfer market, the bookies believe they’ll be there or thereabouts when it comes to handing out silverware at the end of next season.

They are priced at 8/1 by Sky Bet, Bet365, William Hill and Bet Victory to win next season’s League One title.

The only teams standing in their way, though, according to the quartet, will be Jack Ross’ Sunderland following their heartbreak at Wembley, and recently-relegated Ipswich.

Meanwhile, both Bet Victor and William Hill also have Rotherham priced at 8-1 in their markets, giving Jackett & Co further food for thought.

Here’s the top early odds provided by the above mentioned for next season’s League One title race…

SKY BET

Sunderland 4/1

Ipswich 6/1

Pompey 8/1

Rotherham 10/1

Lincoln 14/1

Peterborough 16/1

BET365

Sunderland 9/2

Ipswich 13/2

Pompey 8/1

Rotherham 10/1

Peterborough 14/1

Fleetwood and Doncaster Rovers – both 16/1

WILLIAM HILL

Sunderland 10/3

Ipswich 5/1

Pompey 8/1

Rotherham 8/1

Fleetwood, Lincoln and Peterborough – all 16/1

BET VICTOR

Sunderland 4/1

Ipswich 5/1

Rotherham 8/1

Pompey 8/1

Peterborough 12/1

Coventry and Doncaster Rovers – both 14/1