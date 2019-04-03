Have your say

Sunderland leapfrogged Pompey into third in League One with a comfortable victory against Accrington Stanley tonight.

The Black Cats delivered a 3-0 win at the Crown Ground to move ahead of the Blues in the race for automatic promotion.

Despite suffering a defeat to Kenny Jackett’s side in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, Jack Ross’ men quickly bounced back.

Aiden McGeady opened the scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute when he rifled home a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Will Grigg doubled Sunderland’s lead in stoppage-time when he latched on to keeper Jon McLaughlin’s long ball and coolly finished.

Sunderland wrapped up the win when Kaziah Sterling added a third with 11 minutes remaining.

The Black Cats’ success moved two points ahead of Pompey into third and still have a game in hand.

Ross’ troops now trail second-placed Barnsley by three points but have played two matches fewer.