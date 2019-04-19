Sunderland swiftly leapfrogged Pompey back into third in League One after defeating Doncaster.

The Blues’ 2-1 victory at Burton Albion temporarily moved them above the Black Cats in the automatic promotion race.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

However, Jack Ross’ men responded well with a 2-0 success against play-off chasing Donny at the Stadium of Light.

The hosts took the lead after just seven minutes when Celtic loanee Lewis Morgan broke the deadlock.

And Charlie Wyke doubled Sunderland’s advantage in the 32nd minute.

The Black Cats sit level on 80 points with Pompey but now have a better goal difference of two.

Barnsley remain in second and cut the gap on leaders Luton to two points with a 2-1 win against Shrewsbury.

Alex Mowatt's superb curling strike from distance fired the Tykes into the lead after 23 minutes but Shrewsbury fired back after 38 minutes as Tyrese Campbell found the target from the edge of the area.

Kenny Jackett’s men are two points behind Barnsley but have a game in hand.

Luton are in action against Accrington Stanley tomorrow.

Pompey did open up a four-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Charlton.

Lee Bowyer’s men threw away a one-goal lead to fall to a 2-1 loss at in-form Oxford United.

Charlton started brilliantly in pursuit of a fifth straight win as Lyle Taylor scored from the penalty spot after five minutes, before Curtis Nelson and Luke Garbutt struck in the 18th and 23rd minute to turn the game around.

The Blues also have played a game less than the Addicks.

Meanwhile, Bradford have been relegated to League Two for the first time since 2013.

A 2-0 defeat at Coventry confirmed their fate and stretched the Bantams' losing run to seven matches – their worst run since 2002.

Jordy Hiwula struck in the ninth minute before Bradford were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time as Nathaniel Knight-Percival was shown a second yellow card.

Bradford stayed in the game until Bright Enobakhare doubled the lead two minutes from time to keep Coventry's slim play-off hopes alive.

Coventry travel to Fratton Park on Monday.

Walsall snatched an added-time 1-1 draw against relegation-rivals Southend.

Aramide Oteh's penalty in the fourth minute of added time means that both sides remain in the relegation zone, as John White was also sent off for Southend.

Simon Cox's 43rd-minute effort had given the visitors the lead.

Bristol Rovers came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Joe Pigott opened the scoring for the hosts, who remain in the drop zone, picking out the top corner from the edge of the area.

But a superb 30-yard strike from Ollie Clarke 12 minutes from time snatched a point for Rovers, which keeps them five points clear of the bottom four.

Ian Henderson bundled in a crucial winner for Rochdale against Wycombe in their relegation fight as Brian Barry-Murphy's side clawed their way out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory.

Ash Hunter dashed Peterborough's play-off hopes as he grabbed an added-time equaliser for Fleetwood.

Marcus Maddison, who missed a first-half penalty, gave Posh the lead before Hunter's late strike secured a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe remain just a point clear of the relegation zone after drawing 0-0 at home to Blackpool, while Gillingham eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Plymouth.

Freddie Ladapo's 25th-minute strike gave Plymouth the lead but two goals in two minutes from Regan Charles-Cook and Mark Byrne turned things around in the second half - with Brandon Hanlan putting the seal on the win.