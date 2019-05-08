Have your say

Lee Cattermole has insisted he’s over his penalty miss against Pompey in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The Sunderland midfielder was the only player not to hit the back of the net in the shootout at Wembley in March.

Craig MacGillivray keeps out Lee Cattermole's penalty at Wembley. Picture: Joe Pepler

The League One heavyweights couldn’t be separated after extra-time, with the game finishing 2-2.

Cattermole stepped up to take the Black Cats’ second penalty – but saw his effort well kept out by Blues keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Oli Hawkins would score the decisive spot-kick to clinch the silverware for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Pompey and Sunderland will again face off in the League One play-off semi-final, with the first leg taking place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Cattermole admits he was suffering from cramp when he saw his penalty saved at the national stadium.

But the former England under-21 international is no longer dwelling on it.

He told Chronicle Live: ‘I’ve moved on from that. I was gutted because I really enjoyed the game.

‘It was a brilliant game and I felt good, I felt strong.

‘It never even entered my head to miss the penalty. I never thought I’d miss it.

‘The only thing I was disappointed with is that I was getting cramp in my groins and I’ve never felt my legs like that.

‘When I was walking, I felt like I couldn’t stand up straight – my legs were going. It was so hot on the day as well.

‘That was the only thing I was a little bit disappointed with is I maybe should have got my legs rubbed in that time (between the end of extra-time and penalties).

‘I maybe should have jogged up rather than walking up.

‘I just thought at the time was that (taking the penalty) a bit silly?

‘We had lads who had come on and were a bit fresher but it wasn’t (silly). It wasn’t the worst penalty you’ve ever seen.’

Pompey and Sunderland have met three times already this season.

Jackett's men boast two victories, in the Checkatrade Trophy final and the 3-1 League One win at Fratton Park in December.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on April 27.

Now the Blues and Jack Ross’ men prepare to renew their rivalry in the play-off semi final.

And Cattermole is adamant Sunderland can prevail.

He added: ‘Yes, we’ve been beaten by Portsmouth, but once was on penalties and the other time (at Fratton Park), we went down to 10 men.

‘I felt in all three games, we were more than capable of going and beating them.’