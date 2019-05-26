Luke O’Nien has revealed why he didn’t press charges after being attacked by a Pompey fan at Fratton Park.

The Sunderland defender felt the man who punched and kicked him has had his comeuppance for being ‘all over the press for the wrong reasons.’

O’Nien tumbled into the North Stand lower tier during the Blues’ League One play-off semi-final second leg against the Black Cats earlier this month.

The right-back was subsequently struck by a home supporter but O'Nien decided not to take any further action.

Sunderland won the tie 1-0 to end Pompey’s promotions hopes and meet Charlton at Wembley today for the remaining berth in the Championship up for grabs.

And despite the unsavoury incident, O’Nien recognised the fan probably has a family and didn't want any of them to suffer.

The former Watford man told the Sun: ‘People have commended the way I reacted but we are role models and it’s important we don’t react.

‘I’m sure he regrets his actions – or maybe he doesn’t and he wishes he hit me harder!

‘But he’s been all over the press for the wrong reasons and I think that’s enough.

‘There’s no need to take it any further because he’s probably got family and kids and you don’t wish that upon anyone.

‘And we won the game, which was sweet.’