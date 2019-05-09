Sunderland star Aiden McGeady back in training before League One play-off clash against Portsmouth

POMPEY have been dealt a blow ahead of the League One play-offs with Sunderland revealing that Aiden McGeady is back in training.

The Black Cats boss Jack Ross gave a fitness update on his side’s star winger in his press conference today.

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady is back in training. Picture: Joe Pepler

He revealed that McGeady will train tomorrow ahead of Pompey’s trip up to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening for the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Ross said: ‘We are pretty much at full strength, Aiden has benefited from the break we've given him, Lee and George had some minor issues but they'll be fine. Duncan Watmore, it will probably be a bit too soon for him.

‘‘When you have a week in between the last fixture and the play-offs the ability to find more strength and energy levels will be there.

‘Aiden will train tomorrow, he possibly could have trained today.’

Portsmouth will travel up to the North East for the first leg on Saturday, which will kick-off at 7.30pm.

The Blues will then host the Black Cats at Fratton Park for the reverse fixture next Thursday with a place in the League One play-off final at Wembley this month up for grabs.