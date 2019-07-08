Sunderland star linked with MLS move | Doncaster Rovers to interview former West Bromwich Albion boss for vacant manager role | Peterborough winger to miss pre-season tour - League One rumours

Have your say

Here are all the latest transfer rumours from around League One.

Sunderland are determined to keep hold of Aiden McGeady and Jon McLaughlin amid interest from the MLS and the Championship, respectively. (Sunderland Echo)

Aiden McGeady

Former Black Cats loanee Jimmy Dunne is wanted by Hull City on a season-long loan deal from Burnley. (The Sun)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed there have been no new bids from Millwall, Wigan, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Cardiff and West Brom for Jamal Lowe. (Portsmouth News)

Doncaster Rovers have arranged interviews with five candidates - including Darren Moore and David Flitcroft - for the vacant managerial post. (Doncaster Free Post)

Ipswich Town are set to receive 10% of Tyrone Mings' reported £26.5m switch from Bournemouth to Aston Villa. (TWTD)

Linked-away Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison's absence for Posh's pre-season tour has been described as a 'minor physical procedure.’ (Peterborough Telegraph)

Mansfield Town have made a late approach to sign free agent striker David Ball, who had looked set to join New Zealand outfit Wellington. (The Sun)

Transfer-listed Peterborough United winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts has joined Carlisle United on trial, however is also interesting Southend and Colchester. (News and Star)

Forest Green Rovers are in advanced talks to sign Leeds United defender Liam Kitching on a permanent contract. (Football Insider)

Follow all the latest updates from throughout Pompey’s pre-season tour in Ireland in our live blog by clicking this link here.

Let us know how you think the Blues are shaping up for the season in the comments below.