Sunderland star linked with move to Sheffield Wednesday | West Ham and Aston Villa join race for Coventry City midfielder | Blackpool frontrunners to sign ex-Plymouth Argyle defender - League One transfer rumours

Here are the latest transfer rumours and news from around League One today.

Sunderland, Portsmouth and Oxford United are heading the chase for Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce. The 31-year-old is a boyhood Pompey fan. Read more here. (Sky Sports)

Lee Cattermole. Picture: Frank Reid

Meanwhile, the Black Cats are tipped to sign free agent Lawrence Shankland once Mark Campbell completes his takeover. Bolton's Harry Brockbank is also wanted. (The Sun)

It is believed Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is considering a swoop for both Shankland and Pearce this summer. Read more here. (Portsmouth News)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce wants a reunion with Lee Cattermole this summer but his high wages could prove to be a stumbling block. (The Sun)

West Ham United and Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss, who had previously been linked with Leeds and Newcastle. (The Sun)

Blackpool are the frontrunners - ahead of Tranmere Rovers - to sign defender Ryan Edwards following his release from Plymouth Argyle. (The Sun)

And the Pilgrims are weighing up a move for Bury winger Danny Mayor while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to help Ryan Lowe with loan players. (The Sun)