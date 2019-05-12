Sunderland will appeal Alim Ozturk’s red card following his dismissal against Pompey last night.

The Sunderland central defender was sent off on 67 minutes by referee Andy Woolmer following a foul on Gareth Evans.

The referee deemed the Black Cats player had denied the Blues skipper a clear goalscoring opportunity when committing the foul on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area.

However, Sunderland boss Jack Ross has questioned the decision.

And he’s not ruling out having the Turkish centre-half being available for Thursday’s return leg at Fratton Park.

Referee Andy Woolmer shows Alim Ozturk a red card Picture: Joe Pepler

The Black Cats go into that game with a 1-0 advantage following substitute Chris Maguire’s 62nd-minute strike at the Stadium of Light.

Ross said: ‘My reaction at the time was that it was impossible to tell at first if it was a foul, but my only criticism was if it was a goal scoring opportunity?

‘I think the touch has taken him (Evans) the wrong side of the box. Having watched it again I am still of that opinion.

‘We will appeal on that basis – I don’t think it was clear and obvious.

‘I may always say that but I take a balanced view on it.

‘You can’t do anything about it once it’s happened, then it’s about finding a way to try and win the game.’