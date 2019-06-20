Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news this morning.

Sunderland will make a fresh approach for Plymouth Argyle's Freddie Ladapo after the striker’s proposed £500,000 move to Pompey collapsed. (Northern Echo)

Pompey pulled out of a deal for Plymouth's Freddie Ladapo. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

The Black Cats may have been handed a blow in their pursuit of free agent Jon Taylor after he revealed he wants to remain in the Championship. (Sheffield Star)

Reece James has left Sunderland to join Doncaster Rovers - despite deciding to sign a one-year option with the Black Cats last week. (Sunderland Echo)

New Fleetwood Town signing Josh Morris rejected offers from Charlton, Pompey and Doncaster Rovers to join the Cod Army on from Scunthorpe. (Iron Bru)

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett has admitted the club are likely to lose right-back Nathan Thompson after sticking by his decision to sign a contract. Read more here. (Portsmouth News)

Matt Clarke is set to follow Thompson out the Fratton Park exit door after undergoing his medical at Brighton on Wednesday. Read more here. (The Argus)

Pompey are out on the look out for Clarke's replacement and have reportedly had approaches for 6ft7 Stoke City defender Harry Souttar turned down. (Football Insider)

League One duo Ipswich Town and Pompey are among a host of clubs who have enquired about Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O'Neill. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have submitted enquiries for Bristol Rovers defender Michael Kelly. (Football League World)

Charlton Athletic are interested in signing released Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos. He spent last season on loan at Millwall. (London News Online)

Peterborough United have discussed personal terms with Colchester defender Frankie Kent, though Posh are yet to meet with Sammie Szmodics. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Ipswich general manager of football operations Luke O'Neill has confirmed several clubs want to sign Bart Bialkowski this summer. (ITFC.co.uk)

Shrewsbury Town have announced the arrival of experienced striker Steve Morrison on loan from Millwall. (Various)