Pompey head to Sunderland looking to keep their League One automatic promotion dreams in their own hands.

Anything less than a victory for the Blues, who sit third, will leave them relying on second-placed Barnsley slipping up as they pursue a top-two finish.

Jamal Lowe. Picture by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match…

Sunderland team news

Duncan Watmore is Jack Ross' only injury problem.

The midfielder is out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Full-backs Reece James (groin) and Adam Matthews (hamstring) returned to training this week, along with Dylan McGeouch (abdomen).

Aiden McGeady is set to play through the pain barrier after revealing he has a fractured foot.

Likely line-up

Jon McLaughlan, Bryan Oviedo, Alim Ozturk, Jimmy Dunne, Lee Cattermole, George Honeyman, Luke O'Nien, Lewis Morgan, Aiden McGeady,

Sunderland's leading scorer Aiden McGeady. Picture by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Max Power, Charlie Wyke.

Subs: Robin Ruiter, Tom Flanagan, Denver Hume, Chris Maguire, Lynden Gooch, Grant Leadbitter, Will Grigg.

Pompey team news

Dion Donohue and Lloyd Isgrove have both trained this week and are available for the trip to the Black Cats.

The former has been sidelined for the past month after picking up a groin injury during the reserves’ 3-1 win over the Royal Navy on March 19.

Barnsley loanee Isgrove has also been absent with a groin setback. He picked it up before the reserves’ 1-0 victory at Fulham on April 9.

Definitely ruled out is Omar Bogle. The on-loan Cardiff striker has swelling on his knee and ankle, although Kenny Jackett is hopeful he’ll return to fitness sooner than expected.

Jack Whatmough continues his rehab for his long-term knee injury.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burguess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins.

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Bryn Morris, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Gareth Evans, James Vaughan.

Sunderland odds – 5/4 to win

1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey odds – 21/10 to win

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1,

Draw – 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 1½, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 60/1, 4-4 200/1

Stats

Sunderland: W 29, D 21, L 5

Top scorer: Aiden McGeady (14)

Most assists: Lynden Gooch (7)

Most games: Jon McLaughlan (49)

Pompey: W 35, D 13, L 9

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (16)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (8)

Most games: Matt Clarke (55)

Sunderland form

D – 1-1 – Peterborough (A) League One April 22

W – 2-0 – Doncaster (H) League One April 19

L – 5-4 – Coventry (H) League One April 13

D – 1-1 – Burton (H) League One April 9

W – 2-1 – Rochdale (A) League One April 6

Pompey form

W – 2-1 – Coventry (H) League One April 22

W – 2-1 – Burton (A) League One April 19

W – 4-1 – Rochdale (H) League One April 13

W – 3-2 – Wycombe (A) League One April 6

D – 2-2 – Sunderland (N) EFL Trophy final March 31

Referee: Craig Pawson (Sheffield)

Other League One fixtures

Today (all 3pm kick-offs): Accrington v Plymouth, AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe, Barnsley v Blackpool, Burton v Luton, Fleetwood v Bristol Rovers, Gillingham v Charlton, Oxford v Doncaster, Rochdale v Southend, Scunthorpe v Bradford, Walsall v Peterborough

Sunday (3pm kick-off): Coventry v Shrewsbury