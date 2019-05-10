Have your say

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett has said Jamal Lowe will be available for the Sunderland clash after being rested against Accrington last weekend.

But Dion Donohue is out of the play-off trip to the Stadium of Light after being sidelined with a groin injury since March.

Brandon Haunstrup

Brandon Haunstrup is also a doubt for the game after picking up a knee injury in training.

Jackett has to decide whether to opt for Brett Pitman or Gareth Evans in the number 10 role, as well as whether to plump with Omar Bogle or Oli Hawkins up front.

Sunderland are expected to be close to full strength for the Blues’ visit.

Key man Aiden McGeady has benefited from being handed a break after playing with a broken bone in his foot.

Midfield pair Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman are available after missing last weekend’s loss to Southend.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has to decide whether to continue with a 4-4-2 formation or go with a 4-2-3-1 system.

Charlie Wyke would likely be the man to miss out if the Black Cats go with one up front.