Sunderland v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats and form guides

The fixture on Wearside is the 11th game between the two sides in four seasons, with the Blues edging it five wins to three, with two games ending in draws.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Sunderland team news

Lee Johnson admitted he’s had nine players suffer knocks in training in the build up to the Pompey game.

As a result, he won’t make a decision on his team or match-day squad until closer to kick-off – although he doesn’t expect any of the nine to be ruled out.

Instead, key decisions lie on the availability of Alex Pritchard – and Corry Evans who missed the Black Cats’ draw at Accrington last time out.

Meanwhile, Bailey Wright will be assessed after he made his return at the Wham Stadium last week but suffered some side-affects afterwards.

Pompey travel to Sunderland today in League One

Carl Winchester returns from suspension, while Danny Batth could make his debut after arriving from Stoke in midweek.

Fellow new signing Patrick Roberts will also be available after his loan move from Manchester City was confirmed yesterday.

Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien, Lee Burge and Aiden McGeady remain on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up: Ron Hoffmann, Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku, Ross Stewart. Subs: Anthony Patterson, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Carl Winchester, Patrick Roberts, Aiden O’Brien.

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is expected to welcome Reeco Hackett back after he missed Tuesday’s midweek trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The winger, who has been featuring as a left wing-back in recent games, sat out the Dons game with a foot injury, but has since returned to training and is available for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

However, Lee Brown could keep his place in the side, with Hackett having to make do with a place on the bench.

New-boys Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker are expected to remain in the starting line-up which could remain unchanged from the side that drew 0-0 in south London.

Although, Ronan Curtis will be pushing to start after starting that game on the bench.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, Tyler Walker. Subs: Alex Bass, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, George Hirst.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Sunderland: 17/20

1-0 7/1, 2-0 17/2, 2-1 15/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1

Pompey: 10/3

1-0 12/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 13/5

0-0 11/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1

Referee

David Rock

Key Stats (All competitions)

Sunderland

Record this season: P37 W20 D8 L9

League Position: 3rd (51 points)

Top goalscorer: Ross Stewart (18)

Most assists: Daniel Neil and Alex Pritchard (8)

Discipline: 63 yellow cards, 3 red card

Pompey

Record this season: P33 W13 D8 L12

League Position: 9th (38 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis & Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 47 yellow cards, 1 red card

Form guide

Sunderland

D 1-1 Accrington (A) – League One

L 2-1 Lincoln (H) – League One

D 3-3 Wycombe (A) – League One

W 5-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) – League One

W 3-0 Doncaster Rovers (A) – League One

Pompey

D 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) – League One

L 2-1 MK Dons (H) – League One

L 2-1 Cambridge United (A) – League One

W 3-2 Exeter (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 0-0 Cambridge United (A) – League One

Other fixtures

League One (3pm kick off unless stated)

Burton Albion v AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United v Crewe Alexandra, Charlton Athletic v Fleetwood Town, Ipswich Town v Accrington Stanley, MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe v Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City, Rotherham United v Cheltenham Town, Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic v Gillingham,

