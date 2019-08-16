Sunderland vs Portsmouth: team news, likely line-ups and big-match odds

Pompey make the long trip up to the north east today to face potential promotion rivals Sunderland in League One.

Here’s all you need to know about the Blues’ game against the Black Cats. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Pompey team news

Oli Hawkins is the only fresh Pompey injury as they go to Sunderland.

The striker has picked up a foot problem which will rule him out against the side he scored the winning penalty against at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final in March.

But James Bolton is available for selection as the Blues go to the Stadium of Light after recovering from the groin issue which slowed his progress in pre-season.

Pompey are set to lock horns with Sunderland once again. Picture: Joe Pepler

Bryn Morris is expected to up his training as he recovers from a troublesome groin issue, while Ryan Williams is still out with a hamstring problem.

Likely line up: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown, Naylor, Cannon, Close, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Raggett, Haunstrup, McCrorie, Evans, Pitman, Harrison.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has to decide whether to stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation he’s gone with in his side’s first two league games, or the 4-4-2 used in their maiden win against Accrington in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

He will have Dylan McGeouch and Denver Hume to select from after they returned to training successfully at the end of the week after injury absences.

Left-back Hume is particularly significant with the Black Cats light on players in his position after Bryan Oviedo moved to Danish champions FC Copenhagan.

Glen Loovens, Duncan Watmore and Ethan Robson all remain sidelined, however.

Likely line up: J McLaughlin, C McLaughlin, Willis, Flanagan, Hume, Gooch, Dobson, O’Nien, McGeady, Grigg, McNulty.

Subs: Burge, Ozturk, McGeouch, Embleton, Leadbitter, Power, Wyke.

Match odds

Pompey: 11/5

1-0 7/1 2-0 14/1 2-1 10/1 3-0 33/1 3-1 20/1 3-2 40/1 4-0 80/1

Sunderland: 11/8

1-0 11/2 2-0 9/1 2-1 17/2 3-0 20/1 3-1 20/1 3-2 33/1 4-0 50/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 7/1 1-1 5/1 2-2 16/1 3-3 66/1

Referee

Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

Other games

Today (3pm kick offs unless stated)

AFC Wimbledon v Accrington Stanley, Blackpool v Oxford United, Burton Albion v Rotherham United, Coventry City v Bristol Rovers, Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town, Lincoln City v Southend United, Peterborough United v Ipswich Town, Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers v Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers v MK Dons.

Head to head

Pompey

P3 W2 D0 L1

Top scorer: Ben Close (2)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Most shots: Ronan Curtis (10)

Sunderland

P3 W1 D2 L0

Top scorer: Lynden Gooch (2)

Most assists: Marc McNulty (1)

Most shots: Lynden Gooch (10)

Form guide (including last season)

Pompey

W 2-0 v Tranmere (H) League One

W 3-0 v Birmingham City (H) Carabao Cup

L 0-1 v Shrewsbury (A) League One

D 0-0 v Sunderland (H) League One play-off semi-final second leg

L 0-1 v Sunderland (A) League One play-off semi-final first leg

Sunderland

W 3-1 v Accrington Stanley (A) Carabao Cup

D 1-1 v Ipswich Town (A) League One

D 1-1 v Oxford United (H) League One

L 2-1 v Charlton (N) League One play-off final

D 0-0 v Portsmouth (A) League One play-off semi-final second leg