POMPEY are facing a long-trek north to take on Sunderland this weekend.

The Blues and the Black Cats will reignite their rivalry from last season at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Portsmouth got the better of Sunderland at Fratton Park in the league as well as triumphing in the Checkatrade Trophy final but lost 1-0 on aggregate during the play-offs in May.

If you are not able to make the long-trip up to the North East this weekend, the game has been selected for TV coverage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Sunderland vs Portsmouth on TV?

Yes, the League One clash has been picked for coverage by Sky and will be televised on Saturday.

What channel is it on and what time is kick-off?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and its HD channel, for those who have it.

TV coverage will start at noon on Saturday and kick off is at 12.30pm – so it is an early one.

Will the game be on Now TV?

If you don't have a Sky Sports subscription but still want to watch the Pompey game it will also be available on Now TV.

The streaming service has 24 hour, week-long and month-long Sky Sports passes available for purchase starting at £8.99.