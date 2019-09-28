Craig MacGillivray

'Superb assist... can feel hard done-by... crucial winner' - Neil Allen's match ratings as Portsmouth beat Bolton 1-0

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings following the Blues’ 1-0 win against Bolton.

Brett Pitman’s 66th-minute header broke the deadlock after the front man missed from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Some important first-half moments - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Superb assist as right-back begins to show his quality - 7

2. James Bolton

Grew significantly into game - 7

3. Sean Raggett

Tower of strength at the back - 8

4. Christian Burgess

