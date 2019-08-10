Have your say

Pompey picked up their first League One points of the season with a win against Tranmere at Fratton Park.

Ben Close broke the deadlock with a stunning first-half strike before Tom Naylor wrapped up the 2-0 triumph after the restart.

It ensured Kenny Jackett’s troops picked up a first three points of the new season, much to the delight of the Fratton faithful.

Here’s how the Blues’ supporters reacted to the victory on Facebook:

Harry Wood - First win is always great. Jackett please keep this up in the big one against Sunderland away next Saturday, PUP!

Mel Clarke - Great win today and another superb goal from one of our own

Bryony Vine - Great win. Cannon was on fire today. Deserves his place and Close was amazing today. Let's keep the wins going.

Marlon Neil - Thought cannon was mom by far today. Superb performance

Richie Barnes - Ben Close carries on running the game whilst we are in possession, we don’t need to go long all the time he’s playing!

Russ Wakefield - Good style of football today and Cannon best player and man of the match for me

Dave Downworth - Good win Pompey, the bench looked powerful

Teresa Moor - Another solid display, clean sheet and unbelievable goal by Close. Looking good so far, hope it stays that way PUP

Lee Cook - Great stuff Pompey. Never in doubt

Michael Moon - Good result still much more to come