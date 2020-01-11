League one - Portsmouth AFC Wimbledon - 11/01/2020'Portsmouth's Cameron McGeehan

'Superb overall showing... quiet debut but some good touches' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from win against Wimbledon

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

The game saw Pompey new-boy Cameron McGeehan handed his full debut, while fellow loanee Steve Seddon played in front of the Fratton faithful for the first time in a Blues shirt.

Was barely tested - 7

1. Alex Bass

(replaced by Brandon Haunstrup 71 mins): Distribution let him down at times - 6

2. James Bolton

Confidently handled what Dons had to offer - 7

3. Christian Burgess

Crucial role in first goal and superb overall showing - 8

4. Sean Raggett

