Pompey welcomed 18,046 fans to Fratton Park on Saturday as supporters continue to back the Blues.

The end result against Port Vale might not have been what was expected, with John Mousinho’s side having to come back from 2-0 at half-time to salvage a point against the Valaints.

And while that will represent a blow to any lingering play-off hopes, an enjoyable afternoon down the park was enjoyed by many.

Our match-day photographer Jason Jones was on hand to capture some of those fans cheering on Pompey.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1 . Pompey 2-2 Port Vale These Pompey celebrate Michael Jacobs' 70th-minute equaliser against Port Vale Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey 2-2 Port Vale Owen Dale bombs down the wing for the Blues with a host of fans urging him on from the North Stand Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey 2-2 Port Vale This fan is clearly enjoying Colby Bishop scoring from the penalty spot in front of the Fratton End. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Pompey 2-2 Port Vale Pompey head coach John Mousinho takes time out of his pre-match preparations to say hello to these supporters Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales