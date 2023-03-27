News you can trust since 1877
Superb pictures of Portsmouth fans enjoying their latest trip to Fratton Park: gallery

Pompey welcomed 18,046 fans to Fratton Park on Saturday as supporters continue to back the Blues.

By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:44 BST

The end result against Port Vale might not have been what was expected, with John Mousinho’s side having to come back from 2-0 at half-time to salvage a point against the Valaints.

And while that will represent a blow to any lingering play-off hopes, an enjoyable afternoon down the park was enjoyed by many.

Our match-day photographer Jason Jones was on hand to capture some of those fans cheering on Pompey.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

Keep up-to-date with the latest Posh news here.

These Pompey celebrate Michael Jacobs' 70th-minute equaliser against Port Vale

1. Pompey 2-2 Port Vale

These Pompey celebrate Michael Jacobs' 70th-minute equaliser against Port Vale Photo: Jason Brown

Owen Dale bombs down the wing for the Blues with a host of fans urging him on from the North Stand

2. Pompey 2-2 Port Vale

Owen Dale bombs down the wing for the Blues with a host of fans urging him on from the North Stand Photo: Jason Brown

This fan is clearly enjoying Colby Bishop scoring from the penalty spot in front of the Fratton End.

3. Pompey 2-2 Port Vale

This fan is clearly enjoying Colby Bishop scoring from the penalty spot in front of the Fratton End. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey head coach John Mousinho takes time out of his pre-match preparations to say hello to these supporters

4. Pompey 2-2 Port Vale

Pompey head coach John Mousinho takes time out of his pre-match preparations to say hello to these supporters Photo: Jason Brown

