The victory was the Blues’ third in a row in the league – maintaining their 100-per-cent winning start in the third tier
And it sees Danny Cowley’s side sit proudly at the summit – albeit on goal difference from Burton – heading into Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.
Of course, it remains early days, with 43 games left to play.
Yet, it’s a start many of us wouldn’t have necessarily predicted given the squad overhaul overseen by the Pompey boss in recent weeks.
So what’s the chances of Pompey staying there or in the automatic promotion until the end of the season?
Well, we utilised the services of FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer to find out.
Their data model uses key statistics to map out the season – and here’s what it predicts will be the final league table using the latest information…