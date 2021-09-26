Support for Portsmouth's John Marquis as former Doncaster Rovers and Millwall man's struggles continue
Pompey fans took to Twitter on Saturday evening to voice their opinions on the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic at the Valley.
The Blues led twice in the capital, but failed to convert a number of chances that wuld have put the game to bed.
John Marquis perhaps missed Pompey’s best chance to double their advantage before the interval, but despite his barren spell in front of goal, Blues fans sent words of encouragement to the former Doncaster Rovers striker online.
Other talking points following the draw included Rona Curtis’ wonder goal, which drew praise from the Fratton Faithful
Read below the top tweets from Saturday night:
@pn_jordan_cross: Clear signs of progress but that’s two points dropped against a Charlton side ripe for the picking. #Pompey
@Butler16Henry: Overall enjoyed the game as got to celebrate two very good goals, shame missed chances and a couple of defensive mistakes cost us in what was an overall decent performance where we deserved to win. #Pompey
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE Soon he will start burying a load! In big John we trust
@18_98_PFC: Take a bow Ronan Curtis, what a goal son!
@pompey183 He’s the league one Benjani gives everything defends from front line gets assists but he needs one to go in off his backside to get some confidence in him
@jamesfrowen: Remember when Benjani signed and everyone got behind him even though he was missing chances?? Shame we can’t be like that again with new signings. Especially ones when we’re in League One #pompey
@capfc11: Our defence was solid but we lacked creativity, now we are creating plenty but our defence is shaky!! Definitely miss Robertson at the heart of our defence, Freeman and Williams get done for pace far to easily! Keep playing the way we are and the results will pick up #Pompey