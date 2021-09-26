John Marquis shows his appreciation to Pompey fans at the final whistle on Saturday.

The Blues led twice in the capital, but failed to convert a number of chances that wuld have put the game to bed.

John Marquis perhaps missed Pompey’s best chance to double their advantage before the interval, but despite his barren spell in front of goal, Blues fans sent words of encouragement to the former Doncaster Rovers striker online.

Other talking points following the draw included Rona Curtis’ wonder goal, which drew praise from the Fratton Faithful

Read below the top tweets from Saturday night:

@pn_jordan_cross: Clear signs of progress but that’s two points dropped against a Charlton side ripe for the picking. #Pompey

@Butler16Henry: Overall enjoyed the game as got to celebrate two very good goals, shame missed chances and a couple of defensive mistakes cost us in what was an overall decent performance where we deserved to win. #Pompey

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE Soon he will start burying a load! In big John we trust

@18_98_PFC: Take a bow Ronan Curtis, what a goal son!

@pompey183 He’s the league one Benjani gives everything defends from front line gets assists but he needs one to go in off his backside to get some confidence in him

@jamesfrowen: Remember when Benjani signed and everyone got behind him even though he was missing chances?? Shame we can’t be like that again with new signings. Especially ones when we’re in League One #pompey