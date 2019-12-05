Supporters crown Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis with monthly League One award

Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been named League One’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month.

Pompey’s in-form winger was included on a shortlist of six – with supporters encouraged to vote on the outcome.

And the Irishman comfortably emerged as the winner, with 33 per cent of the vote.

Wycombe left-back Joe Jacobson occupied second place with 18 per cent, reflecting the size of the support backing Curtis for victory.

Others up for nomination included Armand Gnanduillet (14 per cent), Michael Ihiekwe (12 per cent), Liam Sercombe (12 per cent) and James Henry (11 per cent).

Curtis has recently roared back into form, with four goals in six appearances during November.